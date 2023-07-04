No matter how cynical the overall market is, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) performance over the last week is recorded 4.54%

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) stock priced at $4.90, up 5.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.1125 and dropped to $4.70 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. ABOS’s price has ranged from $3.52 to $10.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.00%. With a float of $34.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -20.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

Looking closely at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), its last 5-days average volume was 97100.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ABOS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.62. However, in the short run, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.15. Second resistance stands at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.32.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 210.20 million, the company has a total of 41,025K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -42,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,310 K.