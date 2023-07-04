No matter how cynical the overall market is DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) performance over the last week is recorded 5.94%

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock priced at $1.05, up 1.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. DOYU’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $2.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 30.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.80%. With a float of $316.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.24 million.

In an organization with 1973 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.93, operating margin of -4.52, and the pretax margin is -2.10.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of DouYu International Holdings Limited is 3.75%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1.06 while generating a return on equity of -1.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 34.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DouYu International Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 15.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0465, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2333. However, in the short run, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0900. Second resistance stands at $1.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0100.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 342.20 million, the company has a total of 319,777K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,031 M while annual income is -10,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 215,950 K while its latest quarter income was 2,110 K.