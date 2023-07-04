No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) performance over the last week is recorded 8.11%

On July 03, 2023, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) opened at $11.09, lower -2.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.35 and dropped to $11.04 before settling in for the closing price of $11.25. Price fluctuations for DYN have ranged from $6.76 to $15.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.30% at the time writing. With a float of $51.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.33 million.

The firm has a total of 122 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 120,300. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.03, taking the stock ownership to the 43,482 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s insider sold 41,390 for $12.87, making the entire transaction worth $532,878. This insider now owns 53,482 shares in total.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.77) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dyne Therapeutics Inc., DYN], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.51. The third major resistance level sits at $11.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Key Stats

There are currently 58,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 654.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -168,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -44,190 K.