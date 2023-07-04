No matter how cynical the overall market is Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) performance over the last week is recorded 9.98%

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.69, soaring 5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.405 and dropped to $8.65 before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. Within the past 52 weeks, HNRG’s price has moved between $4.95 and $11.57.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 551.60%. With a float of $24.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is +5.58.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hallador Energy Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 134,002. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,810 shares at a rate of $9.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,978,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 16,356 for $9.58, making the entire transaction worth $156,630. This insider now owns 1,993,536 shares in total.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +5.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Hallador Energy Company’s (HNRG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.59 in the near term. At $9.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.08.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 293.53 million based on 33,137K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 361,990 K and income totals 18,110 K. The company made 188,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.