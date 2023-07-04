Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Immunome Inc. (IMNM) performance over the last week is recorded 46.92%

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $7.91, down -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.32 and dropped to $7.40 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. Over the past 52 weeks, IMNM has traded in a range of $2.20-$8.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.50%. With a float of $9.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37 employees.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Immunome Inc. is 18.95%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.58) by -$0.93. This company achieved a return on equity of -113.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Immunome Inc.’s (IMNM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immunome Inc. (IMNM)

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Immunome Inc.’s (IMNM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.42 in the near term. At $8.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.58.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.73 million has total of 12,213K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -36,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,360 K and last quarter income was -4,270 K.

