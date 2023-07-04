No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) performance over the last week is recorded 15.38%

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.71, up 4.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has traded in a range of $1.20-$5.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.10%. With a float of $48.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 94 employees.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kronos Bio Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 17,621. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer & VP of this company sold 10,153 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 355,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,026 for $1.74, making the entire transaction worth $15,665. This insider now owns 355,719 shares in total.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Looking closely at Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) raw stochastic average was set at 37.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6617, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0565. However, in the short run, Kronos Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8433. Second resistance stands at $1.8867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6233.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 100.15 million has total of 57,630K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -133,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,220 K and last quarter income was -26,240 K.