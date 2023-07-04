No matter how cynical the overall market is, Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) performance over the last week is recorded -2.30%

On July 03, 2023, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) opened at $0.60, higher 7.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.5852 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Price fluctuations for MRIN have ranged from $0.56 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -23.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.80% at the time writing. With a float of $15.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of -108.57, and the pretax margin is -89.52.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 8,993. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 8,377 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CEO sold 15,230 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $16,339. This insider now owns 8,377 shares in total.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2016, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -91.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35

Technical Analysis of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 61660.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Marin Software Incorporated’s (MRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6904, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0259. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6746 in the near term. At $0.7047, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7494. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5998, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5551. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5250.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Key Stats

There are currently 17,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,020 K according to its annual income of -18,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,580 K and its income totaled -5,780 K.