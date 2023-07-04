No matter how cynical the overall market is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) performance over the last week is recorded -2.64%

On July 03, 2023, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) opened at $3.26, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $3.26 before settling in for the closing price of $3.28. Price fluctuations for OVID have ranged from $1.40 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -143.70% at the time writing. With a float of $57.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.49 million.

In an organization with 46 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.06, operating margin of -3696.44, and the pretax margin is -3604.66.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 37,290. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 17,344 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3604.66 while generating a return on equity of -34.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2361.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s (OVID) raw stochastic average was set at 72.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.46. However, in the short run, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.45. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.17.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Key Stats

There are currently 70,521K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 236.18 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,500 K according to its annual income of -54,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70 K and its income totaled -13,360 K.