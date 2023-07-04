No matter how cynical the overall market is Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) performance over the last week is recorded 9.99%

On July 03, 2023, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) opened at $0.93, lower -3.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9498 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Price fluctuations for PASG have ranged from $0.80 to $2.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.00% at the time writing. With a float of $49.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85 employees.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Passage Bio Inc. is 8.96%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 483,164. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 575,195 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 8,034,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 617,382 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $518,601. This insider now owns 7,458,805 shares in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Passage Bio Inc.’s (PASG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9694, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2119. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9440 in the near term. At $0.9818, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0138. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8742, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8422. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8044.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Key Stats

There are currently 54,633K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -136,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -34,340 K.