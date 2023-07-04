No matter how cynical the overall market is, Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) performance over the last week is recorded 8.58%

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $8.00, up 2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.21 and dropped to $7.965 before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has traded in a range of $5.51-$9.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 205.50%. With a float of $74.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Select Water Solutions Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 17,952. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,150 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 89,422 shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR)

Looking closely at Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 72.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. However, in the short run, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.22. Second resistance stands at $8.34. The third major resistance level sits at $8.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.73.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 969.00 million has total of 121,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,387 M in contrast with the sum of 48,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 416,590 K and last quarter income was 12,350 K.