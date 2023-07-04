No matter how cynical the overall market is Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.44, down -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.4092 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has traded in a range of $0.40-$1.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -13.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.70%. With a float of $63.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -380.42, operating margin of -5713.47, and the pretax margin is -5605.68.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Synlogic Inc. is 16.63%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 10,964. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 19,042 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 256,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,438 for $0.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,707. This insider now owns 74,732 shares in total.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5605.68 while generating a return on equity of -57.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synlogic Inc.’s (SYBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Synlogic Inc.’s (SYBX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5395, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7368. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4297 in the near term. At $0.4503, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4605. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3887. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3681.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.38 million has total of 68,211K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,180 K in contrast with the sum of -66,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was -15,620 K.