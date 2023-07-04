No matter how cynical the overall market is, Trinseo PLC (TSE) performance over the last week is recorded 7.95%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $12.69, up 6.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.23 and dropped to $12.69 before settling in for the closing price of $12.67. Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has traded in a range of $11.79-$43.99.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -268.90%. With a float of $34.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.74, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -9.46.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Trinseo PLC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 169,706. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,900 shares at a rate of $24.59, taking the stock ownership to the 10,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,850 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $71,278. This insider now owns 8,515 shares in total.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.69) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -8.62 while generating a return on equity of -59.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trinseo PLC’s (TSE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trinseo PLC, TSE], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Trinseo PLC’s (TSE) raw stochastic average was set at 7.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.58. The third major resistance level sits at $13.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.31.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 460.80 million has total of 35,146K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,966 M in contrast with the sum of -430,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 996,300 K and last quarter income was -48,900 K.