No matter how cynical the overall market is WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) performance over the last week is recorded 10.75%

July 03, 2023, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) trading session started at the price of $8.38, that was 3.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.605 and dropped to $8.38 before settling in for the closing price of $8.44. A 52-week range for WOW has been $7.26 – $20.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -9.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 96.40%. With a float of $53.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1390 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.13, operating margin of +4.71, and the pretax margin is -3.23.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WideOpenWest Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 91,442. In this transaction Chief Customer Exper. Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 220,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for $18.80, making the entire transaction worth $413,706. This insider now owns 330,208 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -0.35 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

The latest stats from [WideOpenWest Inc., WOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 25.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.75. The third major resistance level sits at $8.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.22.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

There are 84,875K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 739.08 million. As of now, sales total 704,900 K while income totals -2,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 172,200 K while its last quarter net income were -38,000 K.