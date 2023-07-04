Now that Biotricity Inc.’s volume has hit 64907.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On July 03, 2023, Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) opened at $3.45, lower -14.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.7837 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. Price fluctuations for BTCY have ranged from $2.40 to $11.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.60% at the time writing. With a float of $6.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.46, operating margin of -159.87, and the pretax margin is -193.57.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Biotricity Inc. is 17.14%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -193.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Biotricity Inc. (BTCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07

Technical Analysis of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) saw its 5-day average volume 32220.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 27870.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Biotricity Inc.’s (BTCY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.8100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5200. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.6700 in the near term. At $4.0700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.7000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.3000.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Key Stats

There are currently 52,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,650 K according to its annual income of -29,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,460 K and its income totaled -4,520 K.