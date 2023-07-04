Now that Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s volume has hit 0.21 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.47. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has traded in a range of $1.20-$3.41.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -5.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.40%. With a float of $41.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.19, operating margin of -10337.31, and the pretax margin is -10026.94.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 14,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 24,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $1.64, making the entire transaction worth $24,525. This insider now owns 113,788 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10026.94 while generating a return on equity of -31.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s (CRDF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 158.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

The latest stats from [Cardiff Oncology Inc., CRDF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5874. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2267.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 63.40 million has total of 44,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390 K in contrast with the sum of -38,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80 K and last quarter income was -11,220 K.