Now that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s volume has hit 0.46 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

July 03, 2023, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) trading session started at the price of $1.47, that was 0.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. A 52-week range for DFLI has been $1.38 – $28.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.80%. With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 171 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.83, operating margin of -39.42, and the pretax margin is -46.70.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -45.88 while generating a return on equity of -288.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 263.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.8763. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5100 in the near term. At $1.5200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4500.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

There are 57,291K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 83.25 million. As of now, sales total 86,250 K while income totals -39,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,790 K while its last quarter net income were 4,890 K.