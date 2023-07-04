Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Grifols S.A.’s volume has hit 0.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock priced at $9.15, up 0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.28 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. GRFS’s price has ranged from $5.71 to $12.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.60%. With a float of $519.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $678.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23245 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.62, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.43 while generating a return on equity of 3.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.90% during the next five years compared to 8.86% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grifols S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34

Technical Analysis of Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

The latest stats from [Grifols S.A., GRFS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was inferior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Grifols S.A.’s (GRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.42. The third major resistance level sits at $9.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.89.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.93 billion, the company has a total of 687,555K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,389 M while annual income is 219,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,676 M while its latest quarter income was -116,210 K.

