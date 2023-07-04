Now that Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s volume has hit 0.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

July 03, 2023, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) trading session started at the price of $2.69, that was 3.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.68 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. A 52-week range for OXSQ has been $2.60 – $4.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.80%. With a float of $45.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.66, operating margin of -171.12, and the pretax margin is -200.00.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Oxford Square Capital Corp. is 9.71%, while institutional ownership is 5.95%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -200.00 while generating a return on equity of -44.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -15.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s (OXSQ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. However, in the short run, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.75. Second resistance stands at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.63.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Key Stats

There are 49,901K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 136.73 million. As of now, sales total 43,120 K while income totals -85,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,940 K while its last quarter net income were 6,270 K.