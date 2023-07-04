Now that Raymond James Financial Inc.’s volume has hit 0.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $103.41, up 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.96 and dropped to $103.03 before settling in for the closing price of $103.77. Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has traded in a range of $82.00-$126.00.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.20%. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.30 million.

In an organization with 17000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.46, operating margin of +19.11, and the pretax margin is +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 508,884. In this transaction COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of this company sold 5,281 shares at a rate of $96.36, taking the stock ownership to the 48,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s President, ICD for RJFS sold 6,343 for $112.30, making the entire transaction worth $712,319. This insider now owns 7,150 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.23) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.72. However, in the short run, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.94. Second resistance stands at $105.91. The third major resistance level sits at $106.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.08.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.67 billion has total of 211,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,003 M in contrast with the sum of 1,509 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,873 M and last quarter income was 427,000 K.