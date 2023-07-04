Now that Surface Oncology Inc.’s volume has hit 0.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On July 03, 2023, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) opened at $0.87, higher 3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9081 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Price fluctuations for SURF have ranged from $0.56 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 18.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.70% at the time writing. With a float of $60.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.71, operating margin of -206.23, and the pretax margin is -211.95.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surface Oncology Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 18,222. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,594 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,980 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $10,286. This insider now owns 111,349 shares in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -211.95 while generating a return on equity of -59.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

The latest stats from [Surface Oncology Inc., SURF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was inferior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) raw stochastic average was set at 78.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8548. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9136. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9299. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9517. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8755, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8537. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8374.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Key Stats

There are currently 60,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,000 K according to its annual income of -63,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -19,740 K.