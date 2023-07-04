Now that Team Inc.’s volume has hit 71555.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.40, soaring 12.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $8.21 before settling in for the closing price of $8.30. Within the past 52 weeks, TISI’s price has moved between $3.53 and $16.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.30%. With a float of $4.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.34 million.

In an organization with 5200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.44, operating margin of -4.51, and the pretax margin is -17.47.

Team Inc. (TISI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Team Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 3,436. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 54,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 27,519 for $0.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,863. This insider now owns 27,519 shares in total.

Team Inc. (TISI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -17.86 while generating a return on equity of -176.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to -1.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Team Inc. (TISI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -172.09

Technical Analysis of Team Inc. (TISI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 36520.0. That was inferior than the volume of 67536.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Team Inc.’s (TISI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.28. However, in the short run, Team Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.86. Second resistance stands at $10.31. The third major resistance level sits at $11.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.30.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.67 million based on 4,362K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 840,210 K and income totals 70,080 K. The company made 202,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.