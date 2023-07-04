Now that Top Ships Inc.’s volume has hit 0.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On July 03, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) opened at $0.588, higher 6.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.62 and dropped to $0.57 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Price fluctuations for TOPS have ranged from $0.56 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 23.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6972, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8600. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6233 in the near term. At $0.6467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5233.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,660 K according to its annual income of 18,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,499 K and its income totaled 1,980 K.