Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.38 million

Analyst Insights

July 03, 2023, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) trading session started at the price of $7.53, that was 1.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.658 and dropped to $7.5293 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. A 52-week range for OIS has been $3.51 – $10.47.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.40%. With a float of $62.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2738 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.92, operating margin of -0.57, and the pretax margin is -0.55.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oil States International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oil States International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 212,654. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 58,624 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 384,487 shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.29 while generating a return on equity of -1.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.99% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.66 in the near term. At $7.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.40.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Key Stats

There are 64,255K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 476.44 million. As of now, sales total 737,710 K while income totals -9,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 196,200 K while its last quarter net income were 2,160 K.

