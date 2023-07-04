Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is 14.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On July 03, 2023, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) opened at $367.78, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $369.815 and dropped to $364.08 before settling in for the closing price of $369.75. Price fluctuations for ODFL have ranged from $240.00 to $381.81 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.10% at the time writing. With a float of $96.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.96 million.

In an organization with 23471 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.11, operating margin of +29.65, and the pretax margin is +29.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 12.69%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 416,410. In this transaction SVP – Operations of this company sold 1,208 shares at a rate of $344.71, taking the stock ownership to the 14,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 20,000 for $351.82, making the entire transaction worth $7,036,400. This insider now owns 822,707 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.7) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.00 while generating a return on equity of 37.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.81% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.34.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $321.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $310.64. However, in the short run, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $370.43. Second resistance stands at $372.99. The third major resistance level sits at $376.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $364.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $361.52. The third support level lies at $358.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

There are currently 109,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,260 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,442 M and its income totaled 285,040 K.