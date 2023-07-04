Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) volume exceeds 0.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

July 03, 2023, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) trading session started at the price of $0.8802, that was 5.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9501 and dropped to $0.8802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. A 52-week range for ONDS has been $0.78 – $6.10.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -294.50%. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.70 million.

In an organization with 116 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -176.14, operating margin of -2275.17, and the pretax margin is -3445.35.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ondas Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 18.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 252,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 72,804 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $121,801. This insider now owns 326,052 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3445.35 while generating a return on equity of -85.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9412, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0007. However, in the short run, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9430. Second resistance stands at $0.9815. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0129. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8731, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8417. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8032.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

There are 51,081K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.19 million. As of now, sales total 2,130 K while income totals -73,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,600 K while its last quarter net income were -14,460 K.