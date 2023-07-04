OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is -17.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On July 03, 2023, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) opened at $3.30, higher 10.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. Price fluctuations for OCFT have ranged from $2.61 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.10% at the time writing. With a float of $32.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.00 million.

In an organization with 2832 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.81, operating margin of -22.66, and the pretax margin is -22.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.15%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -19.54 while generating a return on equity of -24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 302.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. However, in the short run, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. The third support level lies at $2.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Key Stats

There are currently 38,999K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 139.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 663,350 K according to its annual income of -129,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 135,370 K and its income totaled -15,920 K.