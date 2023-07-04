Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) average volume reaches $132.06K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) stock priced at $0.45, up 12.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5888 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. OTRK’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $1.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.30%. With a float of $17.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.59, operating margin of -297.53, and the pretax margin is -354.73.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -355.33 while generating a return on equity of -201.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -21.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ontrak Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5295. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5745 in the near term. At $0.6511, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4357, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3735. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2969.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.91 million, the company has a total of 29,321K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,510 K while annual income is -51,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,530 K while its latest quarter income was -8,350 K.