PANL (Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.) climbed 3.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) stock priced at $6.79, up 3.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.05 and dropped to $6.78 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. PANL’s price has ranged from $4.23 to $7.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.70%. With a float of $35.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.71 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.43, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.18.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 29.28%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 369,234. In this transaction Director of this company sold 54,737 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 273,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Director sold 10,236 for $6.75, making the entire transaction worth $69,048. This insider now owns 51,310 shares in total.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 28.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., PANL], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (PANL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.55.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 318.08 million, the company has a total of 46,467K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 699,710 K while annual income is 79,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,700 K while its latest quarter income was 3,470 K.