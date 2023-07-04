PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is -35.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.49, soaring 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5004 and dropped to $0.462 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, CELL’s price has moved between $0.49 and $5.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.40%. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.76 million.

In an organization with 285 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.43, operating margin of -120.29, and the pretax margin is -124.61.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PhenomeX Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -124.74 while generating a return on equity of -55.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7579, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8406. However, in the short run, PhenomeX Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5129. Second resistance stands at $0.5259. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5513. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4745, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4491. The third support level lies at $0.4361 if the price breaches the second support level.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.60 million based on 72,174K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 78,600 K and income totals -98,040 K. The company made 18,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.