Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is expecting -30.79% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 03, 2023, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) opened at $18.12, higher 1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.27 and dropped to $17.79 before settling in for the closing price of $18.12. Price fluctuations for PLRX have ranged from $7.44 to $36.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.20% at the time writing. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.99, operating margin of -1313.37, and the pretax margin is -1273.32.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 77,066. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of this company sold 2,877 shares at a rate of $26.79, taking the stock ownership to the 50,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,339 for $26.52, making the entire transaction worth $937,222. This insider now owns 274,753 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1273.32 while generating a return on equity of -48.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 115.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Looking closely at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.11. However, in the short run, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.26. Second resistance stands at $18.50. The third major resistance level sits at $18.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.30.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 59,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,690 K according to its annual income of -123,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,330 K and its income totaled -37,550 K.