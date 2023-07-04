PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) 20 Days SMA touches -9.18%: The odds favor the bear

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.93, plunging -3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Within the past 52 weeks, PWFL’s price has moved between $2.06 and $3.97.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 27.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.70%. With a float of $33.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 795 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.48, operating margin of -5.14, and the pretax margin is -4.96.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PowerFleet Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 59,356. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 174,763 shares.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -5.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) Trading Performance Indicators

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 84021.0, its volume of 0.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, PowerFleet Inc.’s (PWFL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.94 in the near term. At $2.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.84.

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 105.35 million based on 36,104K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 135,160 K and income totals -7,000 K. The company made 32,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.