Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 03, 2023, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) trading session started at the price of $22.40, that was -5.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.501 and dropped to $21.39 before settling in for the closing price of $22.55. A 52-week range for QTRX has been $6.31 – $24.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -63.10%. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.33 million.

The firm has a total of 370 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.15, operating margin of -68.57, and the pretax margin is -91.58.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quanterix Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -91.64 while generating a return on equity of -24.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanterix Corporation, QTRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.01. The third major resistance level sits at $23.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.20.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

There are 37,409K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 781.44 million. As of now, sales total 105,520 K while income totals -96,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 28,460 K while its last quarter net income were -6,100 K.