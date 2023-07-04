Recent developments with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.81 cents.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock priced at $0.235, up 5.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.249 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. SXTC’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -11.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.40%. With a float of $2.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 88 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.10, operating margin of -199.43, and the pretax margin is -207.82.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -220.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.42.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.01

Technical Analysis of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SXTC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2239, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4686. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2493 in the near term. At $0.2586, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2206. The third support level lies at $0.2113 if the price breaches the second support level.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.58 million, the company has a total of 2,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,600 K while annual income is -5,740 K.