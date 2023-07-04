Recent developments with Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.68 cents.

On July 03, 2023, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) opened at $1.55. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Price fluctuations for COEP have ranged from $1.03 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -261.80% at the time writing. With a float of $13.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 52.11%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -101.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

The latest stats from [Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., COEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 42400.0 was inferior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) raw stochastic average was set at 57.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4933. The third support level lies at $1.4367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Key Stats

There are currently 21,541K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -37,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,870 K.