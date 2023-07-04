Recent developments with Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -1.51 cents.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $10.06, up 10.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.43 and dropped to $9.565 before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ELTK has traded in a range of $3.56-$10.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.40%. With a float of $1.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Eltek Ltd. is 25.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.06 while generating a return on equity of 15.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eltek Ltd.’s (ELTK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) saw its 5-day average volume 46620.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 27437.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Eltek Ltd.’s (ELTK) raw stochastic average was set at 92.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.72 in the near term. At $11.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. The third support level lies at $8.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.79 million has total of 5,850K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,650 K in contrast with the sum of 3,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,470 K and last quarter income was 1,560 K.