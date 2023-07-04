Recent developments with Fastenal Company (FAST) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.17 cents.

On June 30, 2023, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) opened at $58.97, higher 0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.295 and dropped to $58.865 before settling in for the closing price of $58.54. Price fluctuations for FAST have ranged from $43.73 to $58.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $569.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $570.90 million.

In an organization with 20262 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.69, operating margin of +20.82, and the pretax margin is +20.63.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 1,123,070. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $56.15, taking the stock ownership to the 7,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT sold 624 for $54.70, making the entire transaction worth $34,134. This insider now owns 5,997 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.57 while generating a return on equity of 35.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fastenal Company (FAST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 171.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 96.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.34. However, in the short run, Fastenal Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.24. Second resistance stands at $59.48. The third major resistance level sits at $59.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.62. The third support level lies at $58.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

There are currently 571,024K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,981 M according to its annual income of 1,087 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,859 M and its income totaled 295,100 K.