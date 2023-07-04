Recent developments with G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.66 cents.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.40, soaring 5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.97 and dropped to $19.39 before settling in for the closing price of $19.27. Within the past 52 weeks, GIII’s price has moved between $11.60 and $25.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -168.90%. With a float of $41.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +7.44, and the pretax margin is -4.28.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 4,126,624. In this transaction Vice Chairman and President of this company sold 208,943 shares at a rate of $19.75, taking the stock ownership to the 200,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Director sold 9,304 for $19.40, making the entire transaction worth $180,498. This insider now owns 41,974 shares in total.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -4.12 while generating a return on equity of -9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -31.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Trading Performance Indicators

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (GIII) raw stochastic average was set at 76.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.14 in the near term. At $20.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.19. The third support level lies at $18.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 897.57 million based on 45,594K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,227 M and income totals -133,060 K. The company made 606,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.