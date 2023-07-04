Recent developments with Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.44 cents.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) stock priced at $1.95, up 11.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. SIFY’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.00%. With a float of $182.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.84 million.

In an organization with 3641 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.49, operating margin of +10.14, and the pretax margin is +6.84.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sify Technologies Limited is 27.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 15.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sify Technologies Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04 and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Sify Technologies Limited’s (SIFY) raw stochastic average was set at 97.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5000. However, in the short run, Sify Technologies Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2700. Second resistance stands at $2.3800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8200. The third support level lies at $1.7100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 364.04 million, the company has a total of 182,742K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 416,180 K while annual income is 8,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,790 K while its latest quarter income was 410 K.