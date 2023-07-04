Recent developments with Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

On July 03, 2023, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) opened at $6.56, lower -3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5914 and dropped to $6.30 before settling in for the closing price of $6.59. Price fluctuations for VNDA have ranged from $5.75 to $11.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -81.10% at the time writing. With a float of $54.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 290 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.86, operating margin of +2.49, and the pretax margin is +4.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 100.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 100,710. In this transaction SVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $6.29, taking the stock ownership to the 122,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 14,600 for $6.56, making the entire transaction worth $95,754. This insider now owns 88,913 shares in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.47 while generating a return on equity of 1.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.10% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28 and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VNDA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $6.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.15. The third support level lies at $6.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Key Stats

There are currently 57,444K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 350.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 254,380 K according to its annual income of 6,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,500 K and its income totaled 3,250 K.