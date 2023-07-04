Search
Steve Mayer
Recent developments with Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.49 cents.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $12.33, up 4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.87 and dropped to $12.30 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has traded in a range of $11.40-$18.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 1.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 138.60%. With a float of $108.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.59, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 89.80%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (XHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)

The latest stats from [Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., XHR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (XHR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.24. The third major resistance level sits at $13.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.10. The third support level lies at $11.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 109,486K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 997,610 K in contrast with the sum of 55,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 268,970 K and last quarter income was 6,280 K.

