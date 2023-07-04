Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) volume exceeds 0.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) opened at $0.2111, lower -1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.2111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for RCRT have ranged from $0.18 to $1.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.00% at the time writing. With a float of $11.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.09, operating margin of -48.53, and the pretax margin is -64.93.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recruiter.com Group Inc. is 30.42%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -64.93 while generating a return on equity of -155.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Looking closely at Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2320, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4476. However, in the short run, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2449. Second resistance stands at $0.2569. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2738. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2160, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1991. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1871.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Key Stats

There are currently 17,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,370 K according to its annual income of -16,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,290 K and its income totaled -3,320 K.