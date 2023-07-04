Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) volume exceeds 0.34 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) opened at $2.83, higher 3.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.88 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. Price fluctuations for RBBN have ranged from $2.19 to $4.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.90% at the time writing. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.54 million.

The firm has a total of 3394 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of -3.81, and the pretax margin is -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 5,270. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $2.63, taking the stock ownership to the 208,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s President & CEO bought 10,000 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $26,000. This insider now owns 1,151,963 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $3.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.70.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

There are currently 170,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 486.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 819,760 K according to its annual income of -98,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,160 K and its income totaled -38,310 K.