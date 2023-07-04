Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.43% last month.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $477.84, down -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $478.04 and dropped to $472.35 before settling in for the closing price of $480.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has traded in a range of $356.21-$482.75.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.00%. With a float of $105.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.30 million.

In an organization with 15800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.86, operating margin of +28.38, and the pretax margin is +23.87.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Roper Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 137,156. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $457.19, taking the stock ownership to the 37,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 250 for $450.15, making the entire transaction worth $112,538. This insider now owns 5,903 shares in total.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.85) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 7.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Roper Technologies Inc.’s (ROP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 133.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.52.

During the past 100 days, Roper Technologies Inc.’s (ROP) raw stochastic average was set at 91.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $456.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $429.00. However, in the short run, Roper Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $479.50. Second resistance stands at $481.62. The third major resistance level sits at $485.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $473.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $470.24. The third support level lies at $468.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.36 billion has total of 106,592K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,372 M in contrast with the sum of 4,545 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,470 M and last quarter income was 283,100 K.