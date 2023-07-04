Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.94, soaring 2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.19 and dropped to $46.755 before settling in for the closing price of $47.02. Within the past 52 weeks, SAGE’s price has moved between $31.42 and $59.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.10%. With a float of $52.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.67 million.

In an organization with 689 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.82, operating margin of -7116.69, and the pretax margin is -6931.88.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 50,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $50.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 11,643 for $44.61, making the entire transaction worth $519,413. This insider now owns 121,981 shares in total.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.5) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -6931.88 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.10% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 305.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.38, a number that is poised to hit -2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (SAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 44.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.42. However, in the short run, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.65. Second resistance stands at $49.14. The third major resistance level sits at $50.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.79.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.87 billion based on 59,762K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,690 K and income totals -532,780 K. The company made 3,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -146,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.