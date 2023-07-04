SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) last year’s performance of 70.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.96, soaring 7.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $2.9463 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Within the past 52 weeks, SCYX’s price has moved between $1.15 and $3.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 81.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.30%. With a float of $32.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.70, operating margin of -1684.48, and the pretax margin is -1326.05.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1233.73 while generating a return on equity of -282.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Looking closely at SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.28. However, in the short run, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.18. Second resistance stands at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.81.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 115.56 million based on 36,517K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,090 K and income totals -62,810 K. The company made 1,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.