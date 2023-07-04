Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) average volume reaches $528.27K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

July 03, 2023, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was 0.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. A 52-week range for SEEL has been $0.58 – $1.52.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.80%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.81%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -314.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 183.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Looking closely at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9391, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8753. However, in the short run, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2200. Second resistance stands at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1400.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

There are 121,811K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 147.19 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -73,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 810 K while its last quarter net income were -13,430 K.