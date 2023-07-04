Shineco Inc. (SISI) is expecting -46.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 03, 2023, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) opened at $0.3599, lower -2.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3762 and dropped to $0.315 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Price fluctuations for SISI have ranged from $0.31 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -42.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.00% at the time writing. With a float of $11.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.67, operating margin of -928.28, and the pretax margin is -1133.96.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shineco Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1125.09 while generating a return on equity of -54.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shineco Inc. (SISI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17

Technical Analysis of Shineco Inc. (SISI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 75762.0, its volume of 0.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5029, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9169. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3626 in the near term. At $0.4000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4238. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3014, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2776. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2402.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Key Stats

There are currently 21,256K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,190 K according to its annual income of -27,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 690 K and its income totaled -2,670 K.