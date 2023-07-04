Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) posted a -4.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On July 03, 2023, Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) opened at $283.85, lower -3.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $283.85 and dropped to $275.70 before settling in for the closing price of $285.41. Price fluctuations for SWAV have ranged from $172.50 to $320.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 209.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.40% at the time writing. With a float of $35.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.43 million.

The firm has a total of 1001 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.73, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +24.67.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shockwave Medical Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 1,167,360. In this transaction President, CCO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $291.84, taking the stock ownership to the 60,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 62 for $295.91, making the entire transaction worth $18,346. This insider now owns 21,101 shares in total.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +44.10 while generating a return on equity of 57.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.41% during the next five years compared to 47.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shockwave Medical Inc., SWAV], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.90.

During the past 100 days, Shockwave Medical Inc.’s (SWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 73.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $285.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $283.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $287.65. The third major resistance level sits at $291.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $275.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $271.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $267.01.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Key Stats

There are currently 36,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 489,730 K according to its annual income of 216,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,070 K and its income totaled 39,130 K.