Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) is 10.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) stock priced at $6.74, up 3.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.78 and dropped to $6.505 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. SMWB’s price has ranged from $4.37 to $10.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.80%. With a float of $52.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.86 million.

In an organization with 1017 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.56, operating margin of -44.39, and the pretax margin is -43.03.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Similarweb Ltd. is 26.81%, while institutional ownership is 35.90%.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -43.30 while generating a return on equity of -156.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Similarweb Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 49680.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Similarweb Ltd.’s (SMWB) raw stochastic average was set at 73.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.10. However, in the short run, Similarweb Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.81. Second resistance stands at $6.93. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. The third support level lies at $6.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 527.65 million, the company has a total of 74,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 193,230 K while annual income is -83,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 52,750 K while its latest quarter income was -11,830 K.