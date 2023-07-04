Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.11 million

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE: SKE) stock priced at $4.85, up 5.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.84 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. SKE’s price has ranged from $4.10 to $7.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.70%. With a float of $65.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.87 million.

The firm has a total of 55 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Skeena Resources Limited is 1.79%, while institutional ownership is 64.48%.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -68.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE: SKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Skeena Resources Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Skeena Resources Limited, SKE], we can find that recorded value of 82380.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 45786.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Skeena Resources Limited’s (SKE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.29. The third major resistance level sits at $5.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.63.

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE: SKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 598.22 million, the company has a total of 88,165K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -68,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,380 K.

